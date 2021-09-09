Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cerner reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,195,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,460,000 after purchasing an additional 73,624 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 96.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

