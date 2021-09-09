Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post $56.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.46 million and the lowest is $56.28 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $204.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

