Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 117,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

