Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $500.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.06 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

