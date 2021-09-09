Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

