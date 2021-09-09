Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $464.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

