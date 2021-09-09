Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Assurant reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $171.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.