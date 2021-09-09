Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 504,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

