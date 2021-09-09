Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $675.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.20 million to $689.80 million. ITT posted sales of $591.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ITT by 607.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.