Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $39.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $420.71. 7,780,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

