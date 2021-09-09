Zacks: Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.70 Million

Analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to post sales of $142.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the highest is $143.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $535.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.30 million to $539.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $596.70 million, with estimates ranging from $585.60 million to $603.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

PWSC stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

