Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $158.09. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

