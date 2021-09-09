Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock valued at $21,710,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,054. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

