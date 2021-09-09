Zano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157,518.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00005241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded down 9% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $157,518.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,837,219 coins and its circulating supply is 10,807,719 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

