Zealium Price Hits $0.0019 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $32,849.73 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00419388 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,910,345 coins and its circulating supply is 16,910,345 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.