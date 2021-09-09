Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,941.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $454,052.17 and $19,941.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00190765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.83 or 1.00248802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.98 or 0.07186462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00822803 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.