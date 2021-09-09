Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00296455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00150657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00184877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002432 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.