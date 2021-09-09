Zero Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $140,852.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,455,818 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

