Zero Utility Token Price Hits $726.65 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $726.65 or 0.01564394 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $703,949.14 and $72.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.