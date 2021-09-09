Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Hits $437,705.25

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $437,705.25 and $2,092.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00168285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

