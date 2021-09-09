Zilla Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $378,468.51 and $4,883.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

