Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $141.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,003,563,223 coins and its circulating supply is 11,712,096,070 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

