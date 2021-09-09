Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

