ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $32,068.89 and $1,201.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00161822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044128 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

