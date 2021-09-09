ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.15 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $164.51 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00131189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00191913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.08 or 1.00205819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.60 or 0.07125401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00847235 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

