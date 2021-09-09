ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $471,817.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $471,817.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 47,194,802 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

