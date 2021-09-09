Zoracles (ZORA) Market Cap Hits $4.79 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $211,114.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for about $876.86 or 0.01878659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

