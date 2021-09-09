Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

