ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $67,085.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.