Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $283.45. 210,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.84.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

