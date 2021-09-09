Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.84.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,977. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.