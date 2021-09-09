Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.55 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Zscaler stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.84.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

