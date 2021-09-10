-$0.06 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

BTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BTRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 1,102,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,584,792.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $12,099,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $23,904,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

