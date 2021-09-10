$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. Fluor reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 748,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,080. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

