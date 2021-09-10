$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Macy’s reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of M traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 480,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,649.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

