$0.31 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.04 million, a PE ratio of -80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

