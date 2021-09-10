$0.33 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.15. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE NS opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.