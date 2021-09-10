$0.43 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $705.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.