$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
MARA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.34 and a beta of 4.54.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
