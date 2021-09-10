$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

MARA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.34 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.