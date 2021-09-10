$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.37. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $13.54 on Friday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

