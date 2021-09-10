$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 353,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,141. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

