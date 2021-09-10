0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $880.18 million and approximately $164.29 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00160567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043652 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

