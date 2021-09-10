0xBitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $744,069.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $744,069.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00059112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00164292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043265 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

