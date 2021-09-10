$1.01 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.79 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.