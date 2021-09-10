$1.03 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 202,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 570,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628,754. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

