$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 970.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

