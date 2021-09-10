$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 351.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $294.18 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.