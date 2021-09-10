$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.