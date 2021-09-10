$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.