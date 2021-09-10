$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

