$10.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce $10.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $68.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 163.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

